Socked into clouds and rain Tonight-Friday, changes for the weekend. – What to expect

A cold front will slip through the CSRA late tonight and stall to our South. This will give us continued chances of showers and rain tonight through Friday. My thinking is the bulk of the rain will be from Augusta and South. Rainfall totals will range from .25 – .75″ Temperatures will be mild through the night into Friday. High pressure will move in by Friday night, skies will clear and sunshine returns for Saturday. However, it won’t last long (I know, I know) clouds increase for Sunday ahead of what will be an unsettled time next week. (More on that to come)

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers, increasing in coverage overnight. Low 48. Rain chance 40%

Friday: Cloudy with periods of showers and rain, mostly from Augusta and South. Rain will end by afternoon. High 57 Rain chance 60%

Friday night: Clearing and cooler. Low 37

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High 55

Sunday: Increasing clouds. High 56