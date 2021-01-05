Soak up the sun Wednesday! Chilly rain moves in Thursday/Friday. – What to expect

Weather

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

High pressure moves in for tomorrow, we’ll enjoy abundant sunshine with Highs Near 60. A storm system is developing to our West. This will bring clouds for Thursday and rain by Thursday night into Friday as Low pressure moves across the CSRA. The Low will bring down cooler air, so Highs will only be around 50 (at best) this system will have to be watched as it moves through Friday night as temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 30s. All of it moves out by the weekend with sunshine returning.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 32

Wednesday: Sunny. High 57

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Low 35

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High 58 Rain chance: 40%

Friday: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with periods of showers/rain. High: 50 Rain chance 60%

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories