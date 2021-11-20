Slight Warm Up, Then Big Cool Down

As of 9AM Saturday- The Frost Advisory ended at 8AM this morning. Temperatures dropped as low as 29 degrees in Saluda, but now we are in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Temperatures are cooler in our northern counties, and warmer towards the south. Everyone is seeing sunny skies so far today. We will warm up to the low 60s by the afternoon. Later on this evening, we will have an increase in clouds, and temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s tonight.

Tomorrow, we will be slightly warmer with partly cloudy skies. Clouds continue to build in the area ahead of a front which will pass Monday morning. Expect light rain showers Monday morning, and then clearing skies behind the front. Temperatures will drop significantly into the mid 50s as highs on Tuesday and lows in the upper 20s. It’s likely we will have another Freeze Warning Monday and Tuesday through the night and early morning hours. Stay with us for updates.