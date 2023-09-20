Wednesday Evening Update:

We have some slight changes to the forecast for Thursday & Friday. A low pressure area will develop off southeast coast, and there is a medium chance that it could develop some subtropical characteristics (doesn’t really matter either way). This is called subtropical rather than tropical because it would be forming due to a front. This system will bring heavy rain, high winds, and rough surf across the Southeast and Mid Atlantic. Essentially, the weather won’t be great along the coast!

For the CSRA: Limited impacts. We will see more cloud cover and there could be some brief, light showers. Winds could gust up to 25mph at times, but for the most part, will be under 15mph. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the mornings in the low 60s, but still low 80s each afternoon. By the weekend, we’ll be back to beautiful sunshine.

Next week, rain chances will be between 20-40%. Temperatures will briefly warm up into the mid 80s, but fall into the upper 70s to low 80s by mid week.