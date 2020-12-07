Skies will clear tonight, sunshine returns Tuesday. – Check out the latest

A cloudy afternoon in the CSRA and its shaping up to be a wet evening with showers expected. Right now we are beginning our cool down and the skies are still very cloudy. There is a strong burst of moisture from the southwest, that is driving these clouds and the showers we will be experiencing tonight. However we are still fairly dry at the surface. Once it starts raining of course, that will not longer be the case, but the dew points are expected to remain fairly low over the next few days. The cold is returning, two areas of low pressure combined to really stretch out a trough of low pressure and bring cold from the north down to us. Luckily these showers tonight and tomorrow wont be here when we get to our freezing conditions, so we don't really have to worry too much about any snow or ice, just freezing puddles that remain after the showers on Monday. The showers will start in the west at around 7:30 and should last until tomorrow morning, where there will be a bit of a break before more showers come in for the afternoon, but in the east. It isn't likely that these will reach the central CSRA, but we could have some drizzle from the energy they give off. Tonight is shaping up to be a warmer night with above average temperatures, but that ends tomorrow when we don't even reach a 60.