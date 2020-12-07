Skies will clear tonight, sunshine returns Tuesday. – Check out the latest

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

A trough (area of disturbed weather) over South Carolina is producing scattered showers mostly over Edgefield, Saluda, Aiken, Bamberg and Barwell counties. Those showers will not last past 8PM. Clouds over most of the CSRA and breezy. Skies will clear and we’ll see sunshine for Tuesday and much of the week ahead with a slow warm-up.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clearing skies, chilly. Low 32

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High 54

Tuesday night: Clear and cold. Low 28

Wednesday: Sunny. High 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 65

