Skies clearing tonight for Santa, as it gets breezy and colder! – Here’s your forecast.

A strong cold front has moved to our East, now the breezy and colder conditions are here. Just in time for Christmas will be a big blast of cold air. We’ll start out in the 20s Christmas morning and will lots of sunshine, only see a High around 40. The wind will still be a factor tomorrow, NW winds will be from 10-15 mph…this will give us a Wind Chill (Feels Like temperatures) in the upper 20s to lower 30s much of the day. It gets even colder for Saturday morning as we’ll see Lows in the lower 20s. If the wind continues to relax, we might see some upper teens in a few locations! Have a wonderful Christmas!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Low 29

Christmas Day: Sunny, breezy and cold. High 42 (Feeling like the upper 20s to lower 30s much of the day)

Christmas night: Clear and very cold. Low 23

Saturday: Sunny. High 48

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High 57