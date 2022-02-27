As of 6:30PM Sunday- It was a very overcast day today, with those clouds continuing. Light showers started this morning and will continue into our southern counties later tonight. Temperatures were in the upper 50s today and we actually reached our high much earlier in the morning. Rainfall totals have been around a tenth of an inch, with only Saluda getting around half an inch. We will likely see our southern friends getting more of this rain now, but is has been breaking apart as its moved through the CSRA.

For this coming work week temperatures will start in the mid to upper 60s until the middle of the week. We will start to see temperatures rise into the 70s and then back into the 80s by next weekend. The week will be mostly dry and pretty sunny.