It’s another dreary day across the CSRA with a blanket of clouds overhead. A stationary front is situated along the Gulf Coast and is triggering showers. NE winds continue to drive in below-average temperatures in the 70s. High pressure starts to build in going into tomorrow with drier air sweeping in. This will remain the dominant feature heading into the remainder of the week. At the same time, a trough will bring in below-average temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our eye then turns to a low pressure system that will form over Florida and push NE. As it does so, moisture will stream into the CSRA over the Memorial Day weekend. As we make our way into next week, the big story will be the warmup as temperatures approach 90 degrees.