A cold front will move through the CSRA tomorrow giving us a quick shot of showers then skies clear and chilly air is here for the weekend with well below normal temperatures.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 36

Friday: Scattered showers before noon, then clearing skies and breezy. High 56. Rain chance 50%

Friday night: Clear and breezy. Low 32

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 48

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 28

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 52