Showers Tomorrow, Freezing Temperatures Coming

As of 8AM Sunday- Temperatures will be slightly warmer today in the mid 60s, and overnight some areas will stay in the low 50s. Clouds continue to build in the CSRA ahead of a front which will pass Monday. Expect light rain showers Monday morning, and then clearing skies behind the front by the afternoon. Tuesday will be sunny.

Behind the front comes a northerly wind, which will bring in cold air from Canada. Temperatures will drop significantly into the mid 50s as highs on Tuesday and lows anywhere from the mid 20s to low 30s. We have issued an Alert Day for the overnight and early morning hours of Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s likely we could have a widespread, and potentially hard freeze these days. Stay with us for updates on this.

By Thanksgiving, conditions will improve. Temperatures will warm back up to around average and we will have partly cloudy skies. On Black Friday, another cold front will pass which will bring a few showers. Behind the front comes another round of cold air for the weekend.