As of 6:30PM Saturday- We were above average again today at 71 degrees, but we are no where close to the record breaking heat we had only a few days ago. We should be closer to average, and even a bit below for tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to low 60s and skies will continue to be partly to mostly cloudy. Tomorrow, we have a chance of rain showers starting in the afternoon and continuing throughout the evening.

Next week, temperatures will start in the mid to upper 60s until the middle of the week. We will start to see temperatures rise into the 70s and then back into the 80s by next weekend. The week will be mostly dry and pretty sunny.