Showers To End The Day, Sun For Tomorrow

As of 5:30PM Friday: A cold front is continuing to bring us some very rainy conditions across the CSRA. We could see another 0.25-0.50 inches by the time we end today. Luckily for us the skies will open up overnight, and bring plenty of sunshine for Saturday. Unluckily for us we will also get much cooler getting into the mid 30s tonight, and only the lower 50s for tomorrow and Sunday afternoon.

The skies should remain clear for much of the weekend, but as soon as we get into Sunday night, we expect a lot more cloud coverage, and even some rain overnight into Monday morning. Luckily that system should only be light to moderate rainfall.