6PM Sunday- I hope you enjoyed the dry conditions this weekend! It’s been a cloudy Sunday and we have some rain headed our way. Expect scattered light rain showers tonight until around midnight. Clouds will clear when the sun rises with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Highs will be in the low 60s over the next few days with sunny skies.

Clouds will increase Wednesday as we get ready for another cold front passage. There will be some heavy rain with thunderstorms Thursday, and temperatures will be a bit warmer. We will be monitoring this over the week for the chance of severe weather. The rain will be done by Friday, with temperatures dropping.

Next weekend will be cooler, with below freezing mornings and highs only in the low 50s.