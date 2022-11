As of 8AM Sunday: A line of showers associated with a front, moved into the area overnight and rain will continue for the next several hours. Nothing severe, but winds will be gusty at times and scattered pockets of heavier rain expected. Conditions will improve in the early afternoon as skies will clear and sunshine will return and stick around for the next couple of days! Winds from the South will give us a warm day, with temperatures peaking in the mid 70s!