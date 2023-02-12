As of 8AM Sunday: It’s the day of the “Big Game” and our forecast doesn’t start out all that super. We will continue to see scattered showers this morning that will persist through the early afternoon hours. Have the umbrella handy and allow extra time for travel this morning, as some areas are experiencing limited visibility and there’s plenty of water on the roads from Saturday. Take it slow and stay safe!

Once low pressure leaves the area this afternoon, we get a break from the rain and start to see some clearing. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s to give us the coolest day in the 10 day forecast. Starting Monday, sunshine returns and temperatures warm into the upper 60s! Enjoy the rest of of your weekend!