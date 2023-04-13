A low-pressure system is bringing rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the CSRA this evening. A few of those could become strong to severe. There is a low risk of severe weather for southwestern portions of the viewing area. Heavy rain is the biggest threat. Winds could also become gusty at times. Expect a stormy end to the week tomorrow as more rounds of showers and thunderstorms push through. There is a low risk of severe weather during the afternoon for northeastern portions of the viewing area. Once again, the main risk will be heavy rain. Winds could also become gusty at times. High pressure builds back overhead on Saturday. A cold front pushes through on Sunday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is no threat of severe weather at this time. Total rainfall amounts through Sunday will be in the range of 0.25″-1″. Isolated heavier amounts are possible. We have a nice dry stretch of weather next week, with temperatures warming into the 80s. Showers and storms return next weekend.