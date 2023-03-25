As of 8AM Saturday: We started off the weekend by waking up to a beautiful sunrise in Augusta, and nice mild temperatures in the 60s throughout the CSRA. Unfortunately, the sunglasses won’t be needed near as much as an umbrella this weekend. Later this morning and throughout the early afternoon, we’re tracking a line of showers and storms moving in that will put a damper on some midday outdoor plans. In addition to showers, it will be windy at times, with gusts up to 20 mph. The good news- this line of showers is moving pretty quickly and is more scattered in nature. Temperatures will be warm and we will see clearing in the afternoon/early evening hours Saturday.

Another round of showers and storms will fire up overnight and we will have a more widespread rain event on Sunday.