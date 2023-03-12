As of 8AM Sunday: Did you remember to Spring forward? Today is the start of Daylight Savings Time and not only do you need to change your clocks, but you’re going to need to change out your sunglasses for an umbrella. Showers started rolling into our northern viewing area early this morning and by early afternoon the whole CSRA will experience moderate to heavy rain along with some thunder and lightning.

Storms and the heaviest of downpours are especially likely this afternoon in the southern half of our viewing area. High temperatures will vary, as our northern counties will be lucky to make it out of the 50s, but our southern most counties will make it into the mid to upper 60s with the later arrival of rain to the area.

Enjoy the free car wash and some relief from the pollen today. The sun and cooler temperatures will return next week!