As of 8AM Sunday: We’re going to wrap up the weekend on the wet side. Showers and storms moved through overnight and continue to move eastward this morning. Rainfall amounts over the last 12 hours, vary greatly by location ranging from .01″ to over 1.0″ (and counting). Areas of greater accumulation could have puddling on the roads, so be cautious as you head out this morning. The widespread rain will be out of our area by late morning/early afternoon, but with a front sinking to our south, isolated showers are expected in our southern counties throughout the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with some clearing later in the day. Enjoy cooler temperatures in the upper 70s for the next several days!