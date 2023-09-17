Sunday Morning Update: We’re waking up to a line of showers moving across the CSRA this morning. These conditions will continue throughout much of the day with gusty winds and heavy down pours possible this afternoon. Widespread rain and storms will keep temperatures well below average for this time of year, with highs topping off right at 80 degrees.

Sunshine returns Monday and sticks around for the work week ahead. Temperatures remain below average for the next 10 days and Fall officially begins next weekend! Have a great day!