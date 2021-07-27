Showers/Storms continue through this evening. -What to expect here.

Between a trough and a very weak cold front overhead, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms through early morning hours of Wednesday. Both features will fade out by midday Wednesday, then its gets HOT! Highs Wednesday middle 90s…by Thursday and Friday we’ll see upper 90s to Near 100 degrees with only isolated showers at best! The real story will be the Heat Index…that’s when you take the temperature combine with the humidity and that temperatures is what it actually feels like outside. The heat will be with us through Saturday before we have a better chance of storms/cooler temps by Sunday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, mostly cloudy. Low: 74 Rain chance: 60%

Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds, hot and humid, isolated late day storms. High: 96 Heat Index 103-105 degrees. Rain chance: 30%

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 74

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a Heat Index of 107. High: 100