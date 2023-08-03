Thursday afternoon update: It’s a gloomy Thursday, with a complex of showers and storms pushing into the CSRA this afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Wilkes and Taliaferro counties until 9 p.m. this evening. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible. Stay weather aware! Friday brings additional showers and storms, but less coverage. Most locations will see rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches, but isolated amounts closer to 3 inches are possible. This could lead to isolated flash flooding. We warm back up to seasonable readings in the lower 90s going into next week with continued rain and storm chances.