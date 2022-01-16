Showers Leave, but the Cold Remains…

As of 6:30PM Sunday: A very eventful night we saw last night, with a lot of heavy rain and even some mixed precipitation in many areas in the northern CSRA counties. Luckily enough for us, none of it stuck, and the roads were just warm enough to not have any freezing rain. Most of the showers are leaving the area now, but clouds will remain for the majority of the night.

Cold temperatures will stick around for a lot longer, with temperatures not getting back into the 60s until Wednesday and Thursday. We do have more rain in our future, with a cold front Thursday, but Sunday could be another wintry mix event, but it is too soon to know for sure how it will play out. Stick with us for updates.