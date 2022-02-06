Showers Have Started, And Will Continue into Tomorrow Night

As of 6:30PM Sunday- We had a cloudy and chilly afternoon today, with temperatures in the low 50s. Showers have already started for our friends in South Carolina, but they will eventually move over to the Georgia side of the river later tonight. The rain will be very light and there is no severe weather threat.

Conditions will improve by Tuesday and temperatures will slowly warm back up into the 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny until late next weekend when we have our next chance of rain. Luckily Temperatures aren’t expected to drop that dramatically as of now.