Showers Ending Tonight, Tuesday Looking Better!

As of 4PM Monday- It’s been a cold, cloudy, and rainy Monday! Showers are moving across the CSRA now and will continue until around 10PM. The rain will be mostly light, and there is no severe or big flooding concern. Additional rain amounts will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will remain in the 40s before dropping into the low 30s overnight.

Tomorrow morning, we will still be mostly cloudy but the clouds will clear later on in the day. The sun will help warm our temperatures to around 10 degrees higher than today. Temperatures will continue to warm each day, with a high of 70 on Saturday! On Sunday and Monday, we will deal with our next rain maker which will once again lower temperatures into the 50s.