Showers Ending, Clouds Sticking Around

As of 7AM Sunday- We had a lot of heavy rain move through last night and early this morning. Rainfall totals over the past 24 hours show that several locations received over an inch, with some spots over 2 inches. Augusta got 1.95 inches. The heavy showers are now to the Southeast of us, leaving us with just some lighter showers behind the cold front. Expect the afternoon to be cloudy and fairly warm, with a few areas seeing that

Tonight will be chilly with clearing skies. Monday will be beautiful and sunny, however temperatures will be much cooler, only reaching the low 50s. Cool weather will stay with us for the first half of next week, and on Tuesday, we will have our next rainmaker. It will be another cloudy and rainy day. By the end of the week, sunshine will return and so will the warm temperatures. That means that Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be in the 60s, with mostly sunshine.