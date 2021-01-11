Showers continue tonight into the morning, but sunshine is coming back! – What to expect

Low pressure will ride to our south tonight, expect periods of showers and rain, nothing heavy or severe. As the Low moves to the East we’ll see skies start to clear by Tuesday afternoon and then breakout into Sunshine and nice temperatures Wednesday through the end of the work week.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Periods of showers, patchy fog expected as well. Low 39. Rain chance 60%
Tuesday: A few morning showers and patchy fog, skies will slowly clear during the day. High 54. Rain chance 30%
Wednesday: Sunny. High 56