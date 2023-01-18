4PM Wednesday– It has been another cloudy day! There was also very poor visibility this morning because of fog. That will not be the case for Thursday morning since we have drier conditions, but the clouds are sticking around. A cold front is approaching from the west, so scattered showers will be here from around 2PM-6PM. Expect brief heavy downpours, but rainfall totals should only reach around a tenth of an inch. Winds will gust up to 30 mph. The chance of storms is low.

Clearing skies will come behind the front with a west wind. Friday will be windy but finally sunny! Temperatures will cool down over the weekend, back to around average. Clouds will move in again on Saturday with late night showers. A widespread, messy rain is expected on Sunday, with more shower chances next week as well.