Showers around Wednesday. Vipir 6 Alert Day for storms Thursday. – What to expect

A cold front moving through the CSRA tonight will stall out near the coast. Expect more clouds, cooler temperatures and a few scattered showers for Wednesday. A warm front moves in by Thursday, expect warmer temperatures by afternoon. Our next cold front comes in late Thursday, Low pressure develops along the front and moves into the CSRA by evening. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible. Not expected a severe outbreak, however a few storms could have gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Cooler temperatures with showers likely for Friday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers at times. High: 62 Rain chance: 30%

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles. Low: 52 Rain chance: 20%

Vipir Alert Day Thursday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. A few storms could have gusty winds and brief heavy rain. High: 69 Rain chance: 60%