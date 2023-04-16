Showers and storms are firing up tonight as a cold front advances east. The biggest threats are heavy rain and gusty winds. Total rainfall amounts will be in the range of 0.10′′–0.5′′, with locally heavier amounts. A brief cooldown is on tap for Monday, with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Another chilly morning Tuesday, with afternoon highs remaining in the 70s. Temperatures rebound to the mid-80s Wednesday through the end of the week. Showers and storms return next Saturday, with showers lingering into next Sunday. The temperatures take a tumble to the 70s going into the following week.