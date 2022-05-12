As of 5:00PM Thursday: A great day in the CSRA today with temperatures in the low 80s. We had plenty of sunshine too, but now clouds are starting to build up even more, as the Low gets closer to us. We have a few showers right now, and a few more could pop up later tonight. These should be fairly small and only have light to moderate rain. Temperatures tonight are going to be much warmer, getting well above average. This will be due to all the moisture entering in with the Low meaning, that humidity is also on the rise.

Storms and showers will become more frequent tomorrow especially in the afternoon. We don’t expect anything to get severe, but we do expect heavy rain, and gusty winds. These will be fairly isolated, so some places will get a lot of rain while other places will just deal with clouds, and maybe even the occasional blue sky.