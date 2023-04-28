Expect mostly clear skies tonight, with lows in the upper 50s. Patchy fog is possible early Saturday morning, but it will burn off after daybreak. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule for most of the day, allowing temperatures to rise into the lower 80s. Our attention then turns to an upper-level low, which will bring a batch of showers and storms during the evening. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for the majority of the CSRA. The main threats are heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Showers and storms continue Sunday, but the severe weather threat diminishes for most of the CSRA. Total rainfall amounts will range from 0.1′′ to 1′′. Much cooler and drier air sweeps in Sunday night, with lows in the upper 40s. We kick off the month of May next Monday on a sunny and breezy note. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 70s. We do see continued dry weather for most of next week, with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s. Rain chances return next Friday into the following weekend.