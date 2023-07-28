A low pressure system to our south is delivering showers and storms tonight. Expect temperatures to fall into the lower 70s. Showers and storms continue Saturday. Highs will be slightly below average, near 90 degrees. Temperatures heat back up into the upper 90s on Sunday with spotty showers and storms as a cold front approaches. High humidity and hot temperatures could lead to heat indices approaching dangerous levels on Sunday. Limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated. A typical summertime pattern shapes up as we kick off August next week.