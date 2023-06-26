Showers and storms will decrease in coverage tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Another batch of showers and storms will arrive around daybreak Monday. Severe weather is not expected with this round, but heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. We have a lull in the action during the early afternoon, with temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Heat index values will be near 100, with high dewpoints in the lower 70s. A cold front will approach the area later in the day, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms. This round of storms could be strong or severe. The primary threats are isolated flooding, damaging winds, and large hail. Total rainfall amounts of around 1 to 2 inches are possible, with locally higher amounts. High pressure takes control Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will soar to the mid-90s by the end of the week. Showers and storm chances return Friday through the following week.