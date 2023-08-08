Tuesday afternoon update: It’s been a hot and humid day in the CSRA, with highs in the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the high dew points, it feels closer to 100 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for Emanuel County until 8 p.m. this evening for heat indices up to 108 degrees. A complex of showers and storms will impact us going into tonight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Johnson and Emanuel counties until 11 p.m. tonight. Primary threats of heavy rain, isolated flooding, and damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph. Going into tomorrow, a similar setup exists, with most of the day being dry and showers and storms arriving late. This round could bring strong to severe storms, with the primary threats of heavy rain, isolated flooding, and damaging winds. More storm complexes ride around the ridge of high pressure and impact the CSRA through the remainder of the week. Once again, severe weather is possible. High temperatures will be seasonal, in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will make it feel closer to 100 degrees.