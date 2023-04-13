AS OF MIDNIGHT: Clouds increase tonight ahead of an upper-level low with an associated surface low. Rounds of showers and storms will impact the CSRA Thursday, mainly during the afternoon. A few of the storms could become strong or severe across our western counties. The main threat is heavy rain. Showers and storms are possible again on Friday afternoon, but there is no threat of severe weather. Rainfall amounts of 0.10″-2″ are possible. With the recent heavy rainfall we have seen, additional rain from this system could result in isolated flooding. We dry out briefly as high pressure returns on Saturday. A cold front will deliver showers and storms on Sunday. Severe weather is not expected with that system. A nice dry stretch of weather is expected next week, with temperatures approaching 80 degrees midweek.