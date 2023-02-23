9 PM: A front will trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday, mainly during the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 70s. Showers with possibly a rumble or two of thunder are possible going into the overnight hours. A wedge setup occurs Saturday with a few showers and cooler temperatures in the 60s. Showers taper off during the afternoon. Expect total amounts of 0.10″ to 0.75″ of rain. However, the cooler temperatures won’t stick around for long as we see a return to the 70s and 80s going into next week. Next week looks mostly dry, with small rain chances Monday night and late in the week.