Wednesday afternoon update: It’s another hazy and humid day in the CSRA. Temperatures are topping out in the mid-90s, with heat indices near 100 degrees. Expect showers and storms to continue into this evening. A few storms could become strong to severe, with the primary threats being heavy rain and damaging winds. The skies will clear after midnight. Temperatures heat up once again on Thursday. High humidity will result in heat indices near 105 degrees. Showers and storms will fire up once again during the afternoon. Severe weather is possible, with the primary threats being heavy rain and gusty winds. We can’t rule out large hail in our northern counties. A cold front approaches the area on Friday, bringing additional showers and storms. A few could become strong to severe. The front becomes stationary this weekend, with higher rain chances. With that being said, there is a threat of isolated flooding. Highs will cool to near 90 degrees before rising back up next week with additional rain and storm chances.

