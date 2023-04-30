A low-pressure system is bringing the CSRA showers and storms tonight. There will be a lull in the activity overnight before another round of showers and storms arrives around daybreak. There is a low risk of severe weather. The main threats are heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado. The skies will begin to clear during the afternoon. The winds will pick up in intensity, with gusts up to 35 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the eastern portions of the CSRA from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including Augusta and Aiken. Total rainfall amounts will range from 0.1′′ to 1′′, with locally heavier amounts. Much cooler air sweeps in Sunday night, with lows in the upper 40s. We kick off the month of May on a sunny and windy note on Monday. Windy conditions continue on Tuesday. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 70s. We do see continued dry weather for all of next week, with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s. Rain chances return next weekend.