1 PM: It’s going to be a warm and wet end to the week across the CSRA. A front will trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 70s to near 80. Showers become more widespread going into the overnight hours. A wedge setup occurs Saturday with a few showers and cooler temperatures in the 60s. Showers taper off during the afternoon. Expect light rainfall amounts of around 0.10″ to 0.50″. We dry out and warm up on Sunday, with highs approaching 80 degrees. We continue to see above-average temperatures next week with chances of showers.