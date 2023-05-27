We continue the Vipir 6 Alert Day as clouds, showers, and breezy conditions impact the CSRA. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of the CSRA through 2 a.m. Sunday. Northerly winds could gust up to 35 mph. Showers linger on Sunday, with highs remaining in the 60s. There could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Memorial Day, but most locations will stay dry with temperatures in the mid-70s. As we head into the remainder of next week, we will have afternoon and evening showers and storms, but the big story will be the warmup as temperatures rebound to the 80s.