Tuesday Evening Update: Rough weather across the CSRA today! There were several wind damage reports all over our region, especially in Columbia County. There have been a lot of reports of trees down and power outages. As of now, Bamberg County’s significant damage is registered as wind damage, but a National Weather Service team will be surveying the damage tomorrow to see if it was a tornado. There were tornado warnings this afternoon in Screven, Allendale, and Bamberg counties but no official tornado reports yet. We also had some minor flooding issues with rain totals from 1-3.”

We are done with the rain, and done with the severe weather threat! Bamberg County is still under an Areal Flood Advisory until 7:30PM but it could end sooner. A Wind Advisory is still in effect for the entire CSRA through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts will be between 20-30mph over the next several hours.

Wednesday will be a dry, breezy, and cooler day with clouds clearing. Plenty of sunshine for Thursday but then active weather returns Friday. We have issued another Vipir 6 Alert Day for Friday. Another low pressure system will be moving our way, with a threat of strong to severe storms. There is potential that this could change if the warm front stays to our south, and we stay in a cold air wedge. We will keep you updated all this week!