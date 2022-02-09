Severe Weather Preparedness Day 3: Statewide Tornado Drill

Wednesday, February 9, 2022- Today is the third day of severe weather preparedness week in Georgia, and today’s topic is tornadoes. We spoke with Public Information Officer Jason DeHart to find out more about how the Augusta Fire Department and EMA prepares for severe weather in Richmond County.

A statewide tornado drill took place this morning at 9AM across Georgia for part of severe weather preparedness week. The Augusta Fire Department at station 12 had a siren go off for 40 seconds to signal the start of the drill. The siren goes off at four locations in Richmond county, and schools all around Georgia had their students participate in the drill. As we get ready to enter the spring season, it becomes more important to practice severe weather safety.

“We just want people to be prepared. We want people to be mindful of the information we’re putting out there and really take some steps to be ready in case severe weather strikes,” said DeHart.

You can prepare for severe weather by practicing tornado drills. You want to go to an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building. Get down low to the ground, and cover your head with your hands or something like a textbook.

With today’s technology, you can receive warnings on your phone, such as by downloading the WJBF weather app. However, in a time where you may put your phone down, an outdoor siren can be life saving.

“Kids may be playing on a playground, parents may not be paying attention to their phone, or may not have it on them, so that siren is their warning system,” stated DeHart.

You can always stay up to date with the WJBF weather team on air and online as we approach severe weather season.