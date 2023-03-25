AS OF 1 AM: An approaching cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Right now, the severe weather threat is marginal, with the main threats being damaging winds and hail. In addition to the stormy weather, temperatures will continue to be warm in the lower 80s. It will also be breezy with non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 30 mph. Another warm and wet day on Sunday. The front stalls and brings us additional showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across our southwestern counties, with the main threat being damaging winds. Shower and storm chances continue through Tuesday. Isolated flash flooding could occur with total rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches. The temperatures will fall back near average through the remainder of the week. Additional shower and thunderstorm activity is expected late in the week.