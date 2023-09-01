Thursday night update: Skies are clearing and temperatures are falling as northeasterly flow drives in cooler and drier air behind a frontal boundary. September begins on a sunny note on Friday with temperatures below-average in the lower 80s. High pressure will be in control heading into the Labor Day weekend, with temperatures remaining below average. Labor Day will see highs around 90 degrees. We stay dry until we get towards the end of next weekend, with a slight chance of showers and storms. Temperatures will rebound to the low to mid 90s by the middle of next week.