As of 8AM Saturday- We will be back to seasonable temperatures this weekend, meaning no more record heat. Highs will be in the mid 60s and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Tomorrow, we have a chance of rain showers starting in the afternoon and continuing throughout the evening.

Next week, temperatures will stay in the mid 60s until the middle of the week. We will start to see temperatures rise into the 70s and then back into the 80s by next weekend. The week will be mostly dry and pretty sunny.