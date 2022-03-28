As of 6PM Monday- It’s been a lovely Monday with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. It was very windy and dry though, so we do still have fire weather concerns. No alerts at this time, but outdoor burning is still not recommended. Tomorrow, we will have some morning clouds but sunshine later on with seasonable temperatures.

We are warming up all the way into the mid 80s Wednesday. Showers and storms are headed our way Thursday. There is no severe weather threat at this time but we will share updates as we get closer to the date. The week will stay warm in the mid 70s with a few more showers to start the weekend.

Masters Week will certainly be warm, and so far we are watching just one day for rain potential, which is Wednesday.