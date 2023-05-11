Thursday begins nice and cool, with temperatures mostly in the 50s. By the afternoon, temperatures will soar to the lower to mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon, but severe weather is not expected. It is going to be a very warm Mother’s Day weekend. Saturday is going to be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. There is the possibility of an isolated shower on Mother’s Day, with highs near 90 degrees. Temperatures cool back down slightly next week with continued rain chances.