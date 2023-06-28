Today is a nearly carbon copy of yesterday, with abundant sunshine, temperatures near 90, and dew points in the 60s. Southerly winds usher in heat and humidity on Thursday as an upper-level high-pressure system builds east. As a result, highs will be in the middle 90s with heat index values near 100. There could be a cluster of thunderstorms Thursday night pushing in from the north. It will be weakening, so only expect isolated showers and storms. Another complex of storms will ride the ridge and impact the area on Friday, with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high pressure begins to retreat going into the weekend, allowing for more showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. We will watch for the potential for severe weather, but right now it appears to be low.Temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s will combine with dew points in the 70s to bring heat index values between 100 and 114. A heat advisory may be issued. A trough sets up shop early next week and brings additional chances of showers and storms. The highs will cool down slightly to the lower 90s. We will watch for the potential for severe weather, but right now it appears to be low.