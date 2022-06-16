As of 7AM Thursday- It will be another very hot day with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices surpassing 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11AM and lasts until 8PM just for our Western counties. However, the heat will be felt across the entire CSRA. No matter where you are, be sure to stay hydrated and stay in the A/C as much as possible.

Tomorrow will be similar to today heat wise, but we do have a cold front coming in the afternoon which will bring heavy rain and some strong storms. We are under a marginal risk of severe weather, with gusty winds and hail possible. The storms will occur from around 1PM-7PM. Areas that get rain will cool down, but highs are still expected to reach the upper 90s and low 100s.

Father’s Day and Juneteenth will be a bit cooler, with highs in the low 90s and humidity much lower. Heat comes back in full force by the middle of next week.